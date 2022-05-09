From the cutting room floor! Amy Schumer is continuing to share jokes she hoped to tell while cohosting the 2022 Oscars — before they were axed from the script.

“This was a bit that the Oscars did say no, I couldn’t tell,” the Inside Amy Schumer alum, 40, said while performing at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival in California on Friday, May 6. “I loved it, I don’t know why they said no.”

The I Feel Pretty star cleared her throat before launching into a racy segment that name-dropped movies that were up for Academy Awards at the March ceremony and other pop culture hits. “My husband was going down on me, or as he calls it, Squid Game,” she said. “So, he’s in my Nightmare Alley. My House of Gucci. And I say C’mon C’mon, you know?”

Schumer continued, “He goes tick, tick … Boom! He Belfast. I say, ‘Get off my Dune,’ and that’s how our son was born. … Can you believe they said no to that?”

Following her stand-up set at the festival — which also featured performances by Pete Davidson, John Mulaney and Dave Chappelle — Schumer announced that she tested positive for COVID-19. “[It’s] giving me this incredible Elizabeth Holmes voice,” she said in an Instagram video over the weekend, asking her followers for TV and movie suggestions while she recovers.

Earlier this year, the Trainwreck actress took the stage at the Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The trio poked fun at their shared hosting duties inside the Dolby Theatre, with Schumer joking, “This year, the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.”

After the awards show — and after Will Smith‘s onstage altercation with Chris Rock went viral — the Tony winner gave fans a glimpse of some bits that were cut from the ceremony during a gig in Las Vegas. “I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these,” Schumer teased in April. “Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me.”

She went on to reference the October 2021 Rust tragedy, saying, “Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun. I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

As her comment raised eyebrows online, Schumer seemingly walked it back in an Instagram Story last month. “I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscar’s [sic]. But I am saying anything I want at my live shows,” she wrote at the time, plugging her tour while addressing a “not true” headline about her and husband Chris Fischer. “Hope you come out.”

