Gotta see it to believe it. Tiger King may have captivated millions of viewers worldwide — but the documentary didn’t make it into Joy Behar‘s Netflix queue.

On Tuesday, September 15, the cohosts of The View discussed Carole Baskin‘s debut in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom the night before. During the premiere of the ABC reality competition, the family of the 59-year-old animal lover’s former husband, Don Lewis, aired a commercial asking for help finding out what happened to the millionaire, who disappeared in 1997. While discussing the impact of the ad, the 77-year-old talk show personality made an impossible request.

“I have no idea what Tiger King is,” Behar admitted. “What they told me this morning is that she’s under suspicion and the husband is missing, so what would have been a really big coup for ABC was to have the husband on Dancing With the Stars. Now that would have been good television. Bring him back!”

Cohost Whoopi Goldberg quickly stepped in as the other women sat in shock. “He’s no longer on the planet, Joy. He’s no longer with us,” the Oscar winner, 64, said.

Lewis was declared dead in 2002, but his family hasn’t given up hope that he could still be found. Baskin has denied that she had any involvement in his disappearance, despite being accused of murder by rival Joe Exotic in the popular Netflix docuseries. When Lewis’ family aired their ad on Monday, September 14, they offered a $100,000 reward for information about Lewis’ whereabouts.

While Behar may not have been sucked into the drama of Tiger King, cohost Meghan McCain binged the whole series — but wasn’t such a fan of Baskin’s dancing.

“She’s a terrible dancer,” McCain, 35, said of the Big Cat Rescue Corporation owner, who danced a paso doble to “Eye of the Tiger” on Monday night. “I felt bad about watching it afterward because she is an alleged murderer. I believe she murdered her husband. She talks about putting sardine oil on people and feeding them to tigers on the documentary.”

Despite the scandal surrounding her appearance on DWTS, Carole, who married Howard Baskin in 2004, is totally up for the challenge. While speaking to Us Weekly and other reporters before the premiere episode, she admitted that rehearsals have been an eye-opening experience.

“I’ve always been really determined and extremely competitive within myself,” she said. “I think the most challenging aspect is that I’m a workaholic — I work seven days, 70 hours a week. To be limited to three to four hours of rehearsals has been so difficult for me. I want to rehearse all day, every day until I get it right.”