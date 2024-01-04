Joy Behar is ready to end her past feud with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

“I’m his biggest fan all of a sudden,” Behar, 81, joked of Christie, 61, during the Wednesday, January 3, episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast hosted by The View producer Brian Teta. The episode was released following Christie’s appearance on The View that same day.

“I was not his friend, but today, I’m his friend,” Behar continued. “An enemy of my enemy is my friend.”

Behar was referring to Christie’s public criticism of former President Donald Trump.

Related: Everything Meghan McCain Has Said About 'The View' and Her Former Cohosts Meghan McCain did not have admittedly fond memories from her time cohosting The View. “My take on the problems of The View are that it’s a show with a lot of demons that started in the beginning, and none of those demons have been exorcised,” McCain told Variety in October 2021. McCain joined ABC’s The […]

“Anybody who has now seen the light, such as Chris Christie, now I’m on their side,” she said, adding that she’s “best buds” with Christie.

“I had a lot of acrimony between me and Chris Christie,” Behar said, noting that they will continue to get along “as long as he sticks to attacking Trump.”

Behar explained that her longtime feud with Christie started in 2014.

“He didn’t realize, when you do a roast, [every guest] on the dais is also open season, so I did many jokes about [Chris], but it was right after that debacle with [Bridgegate],” Behar recalled on Wednesday, referring to the 90th birthday roast of former New Jersey Governor Brendan Byrne that year.

“I really don’t know about the presidency,” Behar said of Christie during the 2014 roast. “Let me put it to you this way, in a way that you’d appreciate: You’re toast.”

Now, however, their past seems to be water under the George Washington Bridge. Behar’s current friendship with Christie stems from her respect for the former politician. Behar appreciates that Christie is the one of the only members of the Republican party who has no qualms speaking out against Trump, 77.

Related: 'The View' Cohosts Through the Years and Why They Left Since The View premiered in August 1997, more than 20 women have had permanent roles as cohosts on the ABC morning talk show. The series, which was created by Barbara Walters, features a multi-generational panel that conducts interviews and discusses the news of the day, ranging from politics to entertainment. The original lineup was comprised […]

“Lately you’ve been so good on Trump, you’re like my ex-husband now. We had issues, and now we don’t anymore,” Behar joked during Wednesday’s episode of The View. “It’s good. They call that conscious uncoupling.”

During Wednesday’s podcast, Behar revealed that she and Christie had even exchanged numbers following his appearance on The View.

“He said, ‘Call me anytime.’ Oh, my God, life is funny, isn’t it?” she said. “When I did that roast years ago, that was brutal. I said to him, ‘Don’t you bully me.’ He tried to take my notes away … after I did several jokes on him.”

Teta noted that while Christie has made several The View appearances over the years, he “didn’t always leave happy.” Behar added, “He left happy today.”