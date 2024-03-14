Joy Behar is weighing in on Billy Baldwin’s recent beef with Sharon Stone.

“People crave relevancy,” Behar, 81, said during the Thursday, March 14, episode of The View. “That threat that he made — ‘I’m gonna bring out all this dirt about Sharon’ — she must’ve been like, ‘Yeah, bring it out, because I haven’t been in the public eye for awhile, so here it goes!’ … Ego problems with actors? What a concept!”

The drama began when Stone, 66, claimed during a Tuesday, March 12, appearance on “The Louis Theroux Podcast” that the late producer Robert Evans pushed her to sleep with Baldwin, 61, to improve his performance in their 1993 film, Sliver.

“We needed Billy to get better in the movie, because that was the problem,” she claimed, adding that Evans thought she and Baldwin “would have chemistry on screen” if they slept together in real life.

Baldwin hit back at Stone via X later that day, questioning whether the actress was “talking about me all these years later” because she “still [has] a crush on me” or “because I shunned her advances.”

The actor also claimed to have “so much dirt” on Stone that it “would make her head spin” and provided his own account of a conversation with Evans, who died at age 89 in 2019.

“The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him [to] allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend,” he wrote alongside a still from Sliver. “Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun.”

Behar expressed confusion with the whole situation on Thursday, noting that by Evans’ alleged logic, stars of The Godfather would “have to behead a horse” in order to effectively portray mobsters.

“It doesn’t make sense! It’s called acting,” she quipped.

Behar’s fellow panelists also questioned Stone’s decision to rehash the story. Whoopi Goldberg wondered why Stone chose to “bring it up anyway” while Sunny Hostin asked, “Sharon, are you still upset 30 years later?”

Hostin, 55, then clarified that she thought Baldwin “lashed out with his response.”

Sara Haines agreed that Baldwin’s tweet was “snarky and reactive” but maintained that Stone didn’t have to emphasize that Baldwin “was the problem” with the film.

Stone previously wrote about the alleged conversation with the Sliver producer in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, although she did not identify Roberts or Baldwin by name at the time.

“You guys insisted on this actor when he couldn’t get one whole scene out in the test. Now you think if I f–k him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody’s that good in bed,” she wrote. “I felt they could have just hired a costar with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines.”