Former Kardashian Makeup Artist Joyce Bonelli Marries Ben Taverniti 

Joyce Bonelli is married! The Kardashian-Jenner family’s former makeup artist wed the father of her 21-month-old twins, Ben Taverniti.

“Mr & Mrs Taverniti,” Bonelli captioned an Instagram photo on from the pair’s Malibu beach wedding on Thursday, September 20. According to Taverniti’s posts, their nuptials took place on August 28.

The makeup guru shared a series of images with her kids from the big day, including her 6-year-old son Zeplin from a previous relationship.

“MY FIRST LOVE,” she captioned a sweet snap holding her eldest son. Bonelli also shared a picture of the duo’s twins, Raz and Kal-El, enjoying the wedding cake, writing, “I REALLY AM SO IN LOVE I CANT EVENNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN.”

While none of the Kardashian-Jenner’s follow Bonelli on Instagram anymore, Jessica Simpson and Kim Zolciak both gave her some love.

“Gorgeous!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world!!” Simpson, who has worked with Bonelli in the past, wrote.

Zolciak added: “Congrats doll!! So stunning.”

Us broke the news in June that Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner no longer work with Bonelli. “The family doesn’t speak to her anymore. She hasn’t worked for them for months.” an insider told Us at the time, noting that the decision was made amicably.

The next month, the aesthetician claimed to Us that she decided to leave the working relationship. “I definitely have never been fired in my entire life,” she told Us. “Something personal happened to me that I wasn’t OK with and that’s what happened.”

More recently, Bonelli started sharing photos and videos with the Kardashians on social media again. According to a source, however, the reality stars still do not speak to their former employee and friend.

“These are all old videos. I don’t know why she’s posting these right now,” the insider said. “Khloé doesn’t even look like that anymore. Neither does Kim. … They don’t follow each other on Instagram either.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!