Billy Ray Cyrus‘ emergency motion to freeze Firerose from using his credit cards has been granted.

According to court docs obtained by multiple outlets, a Tennessee judge signed off on the request earlier this month, preventing Cyrus’ estranged wife from making purchases or having access to his credit cards.

The court order, which was filed on July 10, said a Williamson County judge found “no legitimate reason for [Firerose] to have access to and to make any additional charges” on Cyrus’ cards. After a hearing on July 1, the order stated that Cyrus, 62, and Firerose, 37, must “exchange income and expense statements as well as asset and liability statements” by July 11 and engage in “good faith meditation” no later than the end of August.

Cyrus originally filed an emergency motion seeking a temporary restraining order that would keep Firerose from “unauthorized” use of his personal and business credit cards and accounts after claiming she spent $96,000 of his money amid their ongoing divorce.

In response, Firerose argued that there was “no emergency” and shut down the allegations that she made 37 unauthorized charges.

“Throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage,” her court filing read. “Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Cyrus filed for an annulment seven months after marrying Firerose. He cited irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for their split. The initial court docs revealed that Cyrus and Firerose separated in May, and he reportedly gave her two days to move out of their shared home.

Cyrus subsequently accused Firerose of abuse while “vehemently” denying similar allegations made by her. In documents obtained by Us, he claimed he was “not only verbally and emotionally” abused by Firerose but physically as well.

Firerose, meanwhile, accused Cyrus of being “unpredictable and volatile” due to substance abuse issues. Cyrus fired back by accusing Firerose of trying to block him from communication with his daughter. (Billy Ray shares kids Miley Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus with ex-wife Tish Cyrus. Billy Ray is also the adoptive father of Tish’s kids from a previous relationship, Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus, and shares son Christopher Cody with ex Kristen Luckey.)

“Since the Plaintiff filed his initial complaint, he discovered that the defendant had been conducting a campaign to isolate the Plaintiff from his family,” read the paperwork. “He has discovered that the Defendant, unknowingly to Plaintiff, blocked at least one (1) of his daughters from being able to contact him on his phone(s) or electronic devices.”