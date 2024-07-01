Billy Ray Cyrus hinted at his thoughts on his messy divorce from Firerose.

Cyrus, 62, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 30, to share an image of the word “Fraud” above a candle, which was surrounded by red rose petals. He also uploaded a photo that his daughter Noah Cyrus took of him riding a motorcycle.

“Happy Sunday everybody! Don’t believe I’ve ever heard the word LIAR this much on Sunday morning,” he captioned the post. “I’m sure very soon the truth will be revealed.”

Billy Ray’s shady posts came after his estranged wife, Firerose, broke her silence about their marriage.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

“Billy had very strict rules,” Firerose, 37, told Page Six in an interview published on Sunday. “I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave.”

Firerose claimed Billy Ray isolated her “from every single person” in her life, adding, “If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email.”

While reflecting on their relationship, Firerose said she met Billy Ray before his split from Tish Cyrus. A decade later, Billy Ray contacted Firerose because he couldn’t stop thinking about her despite still being married to Tish, 57.

“Every day, he told me, ‘I’m getting divorced,’ but he said it was complicated because of the kids, and they had been married for so long,” Firerose alleged. I just accepted everything he told me to be true.”

She added: “I would never ever have entered into a relationship with a married man. But he was such a great manipulator.”

Related: Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose’s Relationship Timeline Billy Ray Cyrus found love again with singer Firerose following his split from longtime love Tish Cyrus. The pair started their relationship as collaborators. They worked on a song titled “New Day” in July 2021 and even performed it together on several different talk shows. “It is a song of hope for a new day for […]

In response to the accusations, Billy Ray’s legal teamed issued a statement to Us Weekly, which read, “By tomorrow afternoon we will be releasing a statement to address the ongoing and growing list off false allegations by Ms. Hodges in her court filings and personal statements to the press. Our office has been conducting a thorough investigation into Ms. Hodges in order to thoroughly respond to her latest string of false allegations. Ms. Hodges’ statements in the media appear to serve no other purpose than to harm the reputation of Mr. Cyrus for filing a Petition for an Annulment or Absolute Divorce for what amounts to a 7-month marriage, at best.”

Billy Ray and Tish separated in 2020 after more than two decades of marriage. The former couple share kids Miley Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Noah, 24. Billy Ray is also the adoptive father of Tish’s kids from a previous relationship, Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus, and shares son Christopher Cody with ex Kristen Luckey. Tish found love with now-husband Dominic Purcell while Billy Ray started dating Firerose.

After their engagement, Billy Ray revealed how he first met Firerose on the set of daughter Miley’s Disney Channel series, Hannah Montana.

“I loved doing that show,” he told People in November 2022. “There’s a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee. [My dog] Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he’d take care of his business and we’d stretch and I’d think how much I missed Tennessee. On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition. I was like, ‘This girl’s a star.'”

Billy Ray discussed how they stayed in touch, saying, “Our friendship was so solid over the years. She plays all of her own instruments and writes her own songs. We began sharing music, and it just evolved.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Billy Ray filed for an annulment to end his marriage to Firerose after only seven months. He cited irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for their split. The initial court docs revealed that Billy Ray and Firerose separated in May and he reportedly gave her two days to move out of their shared home.

Related: Hollywood's Ugliest Divorces: From Johnny and Amber to Erika and Tom Throughout their time in the spotlight, some A-listers — including Brad Pitt, Britney Spears, Madonna and Tom Cruise, among others — have found themselves involved in pretty messy divorces. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finalized their divorce in 2017, but their relationship drama continued on with a nasty court battle after they’ve both accused each other of verbal and […]

Billy Ray went on to accuse Firerose of abuse while “vehemently” denying abuse allegations made against him by his estranged wife. In documents obtained by Us, he claimed he was “not only verbally and emotionally” abused by Firerose but physically as well.

Firerose, meanwhile, accused Billy Ray of being “unpredictable and volatile” due to substance abuse issues.

“Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse,” her attorneys wrote in their responding complaint. “Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife.”

Billy Ray fired back by claiming Firerose made attempts to block him from communication with his daughter.

“Since the Plaintiff filed his initial complaint, he discovered that the defendant had been conducting a campaign to isolate the Plaintiff from his family,” read the paperwork. “He has discovered that the Defendant, unknowingly to Plaintiff, blocked at least one (1) of his daughters from being able to contact him on his phone(s) or electronic devices.”