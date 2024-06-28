Billy Ray Cyrus is leaning on the wisdom of his daughter Noah Cyrus.

“I’m so proud of this little girl,” Billy Ray captioned a throwback photo of him and a young Noah, 24, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, June 26. “Noah has grown into an incredible young lady.”

“Sometimes you gotta take your daughter’s advice and just ‘Stand Still,’” Cyrus, 62, continued, referring to his 2022 duet with his daughter, “Noah (Stand Still).” The song featured on Noah’s album, The Hardest Part.

In a second photo, Cyrus shared some of the song’s poignant lyrics, which include, “Just stand still, oh / As you get older it gets harder to change / You might find yourself with just your shame / But it’s not over / It’s all gonna be OK.”

“love my daddy so much,” Noah commented under her dad’s post.

The reflective lyrics come as Cyrus continues his bitter divorce battle with his estranged wife Firerose.

Us Weekly confirmed on June 11 that Cyrus is seeking an annulment to end his marriage to Firerose only seven months after they tied the knot in October 2023. The country singer cited irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for their split. The initial court docs revealed that Cyrus and Firerose separated on May 22, 2024, and he reportedly gave her two days to move out of their shared home.

In a new round of court documents filed on Monday, June 24, Cyrus accused Firerose of abuse. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer “vehemently” denied abuse allegations made against him by his estranged wife, alleging that he was “not only verbally and emotionally” abused by his ex but physically as well. In the docs, Cyrus admitted to being “vocal, frustrated and angry” with Firerose, but demanded “strict proof” of her abuse allegations.

In her own divorce filing on June 18, Firerose — real name Johanna Rose Hodge — claimed that Cyrus “was “unpredictable and volatile” during their marriage, which was allegedly caused by substance abuse issues.

“Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse,” Firerose’s attorneys wrote in the complaint, per documents obtained by People. “Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife.”

In an amendment to his divorce filing on June 17, Cyrus claimed that Firerose attempted to block him from contact with one of his daughters — but it’s unclear which one. (Cyrus shares Miley, 31, and Noah with ex-wife Tish Cyrus, along with being the adoptive father of Tish’s eldest daughter, Brandi, 37.)

“Since the Plaintiff filed his initial complaint, he discovered that the defendant had been conducting a campaign to isolate the Plaintiff from his family,” the amendment, obtained by Us, reads. “He has discovered that the Defendant, unknowingly to Plaintiff, blocked at least one (1) of his daughters from being able to contact him on his phone(s) or electronic devices.”