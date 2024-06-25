Billy Ray Cyrus is accusing estranged wife Firerose of abuse in a new round of court documents, filed on Monday, June 24, Us Weekly can confirm.

Cyrus, 62, “vehemently” denied Firerose’s prior abuse allegations, alleging that he was “not only verbally and emotionally” abused by his ex, but physically as well. In the docs, Cyrus admitted to being “vocal, frustrated and angry” with Firerose, but demanded “strict proof” of her abuse allegations.

Firerose filed a complaint in a Tennessee court on June 14, alleging that Cyrus was “unpredictable and volatile” during their seven-month marriage. “Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse,” her attorney wrote at the time. Cyrus denied the accusations in a statement to Us Weekly.

Cyrus’ court documents from Monday claimed that the accusations were “mind boggling.” (Cyrus’ rep had no comment at this time.)

Us confirmed on June 11 that Cyrus was looking for an annulment to end his marriage to Firerose only seven months after they tied the knot in October 2023. The country singer cited irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for their split. The initial court docs revealed that Cyrus and Firerose separated on May 22, 2024, and he reportedly gave her two days to move out of their shared home.

Following news of their breakup, a source told Us that Cyrus and Firerose “were always fighting,” calling their relationship “intense and toxic at times.” The insider added: “Billy accused Firerose of cheating and it was the final straw for him.”

Their breakup has gotten messy in court as the estranged pair attempts to end their relationship. Ahead of Firerose’s abuse accusations, Cyrus sought a temporary restraining order against his ex. In court documents obtained by Us on June 17, Cyrus alleged that Firerose had made “37 unauthorized charges” on his credit card.

He’s since made an amendment to the initial divorce filing, claiming that Firerose has attempted to block him from contact with one of his daughters — but it’s unclear which one. (Cyrus shares Miley, 31, and Noah, 24, with ex-wife Tish Cyrus, along with the adoptive father of her eldest daughter, Brandi, 37.)

“Since the Plaintiff filed his initial complaint, he discovered that the defendant had been conducting a campaign to isolate the Plaintiff from his family,” the amendment read, according to docs obtained by Us. “He has discovered that the Defendant, unknowingly to Plaintiff, blocked at least one (1) of his daughters from being able to contact him on his phone(s) or electronic devices.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.