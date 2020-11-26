Julianne Hough Says 2021 Is ‘Definitely Looking Up’ After Divorce Filing

Keeping it positive! Julianne Hough gushed about the upcoming year three weeks after filing for divorce from Brooks Laich.

“SO beyond grateful for everyone who joined my live KINRGY:40 class this morning over on @kinrgy,” the dancer, 32, recently wrote alongside a smiling Instagram selfie. “Our KINRGYSTS truly are the most incredible and special community! Thanks for celebrating gratitude, hope and LOVE with me today! This is just the beginning. 2021 is definitely looking up.”

The Utah native concluded her caption with a smiling emoji.

The Dancing With the Stars alum filed for divorce from Laich, 37, earlier this month. Hough took legal action five months after she and the former professional hockey player announced their breakup.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement in May. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Hough and the former athlete “argued a lot,” adding, “[They] just had different viewpoints on important issues. [They were] trying to find themselves separate from one another and deal with any issues they’ve faced that were exasperated while married.”

While the estranged couple continued to share flirty messages on social media and Laich made a July appearance at the Emmy winner’s birthday party, they couldn’t make it work.

The actress’ brother, Derek Hough, exclusively told Us last month that he wishes his sister and her ex-husband the best. “For anybody that you love and that you care about, that’s all you want. You just want people around you to be happy and to support them in any way you possibly can and to serve them,” the World of Dance judge, 35, said in October. “And that’s really the key. … We just want all of our family, we want all of our friends and everybody to be happy. And then if we can help that, then we’re happy to do it.”