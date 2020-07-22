Flirty exes? Julianne Hough cheekily commented on her estranged husband Brooks Laich’s new “thirst trap” photo two months after they announced they were separating.

The Canada native, 37, showed off his pancake-flipping skills while holding a cocktail glass in his latest photo posted on Wednesday, July 22. He also revealed a tiny peek at his derriere while wearing only an apron as he stood in a lake.

“Get your ‘cakes hot off the griddle! Thirst trap round 2! 🤣😎,” the former NHL star captioned the photo. “The first one was so damn fun that I had to do sequel! Caption this photo, and the best one gets a follow back!”

He added: “Also, when you see it you’ll know… #happyhumpday 🤟” before thanking Herber Cannon for “once again helping me shred all my credibility with one 📸… 🤦‍♂️🤣.” Laich gave a “massive shout-out” to friend Kristy Sowin and Derek Hough’s girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, teasing, “you know why 🤣💁‍♀️.”

Julianne, 32, weighed in on the snap, writing, “That booty though 🤣.” Erbert, 25, also replied, commenting, “I must say we I must say we crushed this .”

Laich shared his initial “thirst trap” photos two months prior, amid speculation that he and Julianne were heading toward a split, as the two quarantined in separate states.

The series of photos showed the athlete standing in a lake, holding onto power tools and putting his six-pack on display. He challenged his fans to caption the photos and tagged the location for both posts, “Thirst Trappin’ Inc.”

The Dancing With the Stars judge was one of many people who commented on the sexy snaps.

“This is awesome haha 🤣 🔥 also the fact that you just figured out what a thirst trap is… 🤣,” she wrote at the time. Laich replied, “@juleshough you know how I do (5 years late) 😂 😂 🤷‍♂️ 🤷‍♂️.”

The “How Men Think” podcast host and dancer’s most-recent “thirst trap” banter comes after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Julianne is holding out hope that the pair will reconcile following their May breakup.

“They are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them,” an insider told Us. “But they are not back together even though Julianne fully does want him back.”

A source told Us exclusively in June that the Utah native was “not in a good place” after announcing her split from Laich nearly three years after they wed.

Laich, for his part, didn’t want to end things with Julianne, but a second source told Us that “her actions are what caused her divorce with Brooks.”

The insider added: “Her friends think Brooks was an amazing, strapping dude and aren’t sure why she let him go or messed it up.”

Another source told Us in May that the split was “a long time coming” and that the pair “argued a lot and just had different viewpoints on important issues. There’s still a love there, but not in a romantic sense.”