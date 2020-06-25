Who’s to blame? Brooks Laich did not want to call it quits with Julianne Hough, but her behavior gave him no other choice.

“Her actions are what caused her divorce with Brooks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Brooks did not want a divorce, but he felt pushed toward it because of how Julianne was behaving. But Brooks is not the one who is bummed now.”

Even those closest to Hough, 31, are confused by the breakup. “Her friends think Brooks was an amazing, strapping dude and aren’t sure why she let him go or messed it up,” the insider adds.

However, despite his new relationship status, Laich, 37, has not yet moved on. “Brooks doesn’t have anyone new in his life right now romantically speaking,” the source reveals.

Following months of speculation, the estranged couple announced their split in May after nearly three years of marriage. “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

The parting of ways “was a long time coming,” according to a source. “They argued a lot and just had different viewpoints on important issues,” the insider previously said, noting that the twosome had been focusing on “trying to find themselves separate from one another and deal with any issues they’ve faced that were exasperated while married.”

Meanwhile, a separate source told Us earlier this month that Hough is “not doing great right now” and “is super upset” by the split.

Laich, for his part, was spotted for the first time since the news broke in photos published by the Daily Mail on Sunday, June 21. He was not wearing his wedding ring while spending time with friends in Los Angeles.

The former hockey player celebrated his birthday with Hough’s brother, Derek Hough, and the World of Dance judge’s girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, on Tuesday, June 23. The trio and other pals exercised together in a series of Instagram Story videos, which Derek, 35, dubbed “Brooks’ birthday blast workout.”