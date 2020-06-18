Julianne Hough Is Super Upset Amid Split From Brooks Laich

Still hurting. Julianne Hough is having a hard time coping amid her recent divorce from Brooks Laich, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Julianne’s not doing great right now and feels like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings,” the insider explains. “She is super upset.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, debuted a darker ‘do on social media earlier this month after briefly dying her hair a light shade of pink. Her creative new look came shortly after she and the hockey player, 36, called it quits after nearly three years of marriage.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward,” the former couple said in a statement to People on May 29.

The exes, who tied the knot in July 2017, announced their separation after months of speculation about the state of their marriage. An insider told Us in January that the two were “having problems” in their relationship shortly after Hough was spotted without her wedding band on multiple occasions. Laich, for his part, opened up about wanting to explore a “new stage” of his life at the beginning of 2020. Three months later, another source claimed the pair were “not doing well” as they quarantined in separate states amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the former couple attempted to make their marriage work before pulling the plug, their inner circle wasn’t entirely surprised that they went their separate ways. “Julianne and Brooks’ split was a long time coming,” a separate source explained in May. “They argued a lot and just had different viewpoints on important issues. … There’s still a love there, but not in a romantic sense.”

As she continues to work through her split, the Footloose actress has received support from close friends, like Carrie Ann Inaba and Riawna Capri, and from her brother, Derek Hough. Julianne’s loved ones “do not have any animosity” toward Laich, a source told Us earlier this month.

“[They] still love him even though Brooks and Julianne aren’t together romantically,” the source added at the time. “They saw that they were figuring out themselves as individuals and that they weren’t a match as a couple, but that doesn’t take away their love for Brooks as a person.”

For more on the ballroom dancer’s split from Laich, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.