We’ve heard it time and time again: in order for hair to grow out it needs to be trimmed regularly to get ahead of breakage. But the last thing anyone wants to do when they’re trying to lengthen their strands is shorten them on purpose.

However, Nina Dobrev’s hairstylist Riawna Capri confirmed this longtime piece of advice when showing off the actress’ fresh choppy trim in an Instagram post on Thursday, March 14. “Listen up chics, If you want to grow your hair, you have 2 key rules,” she wrote in the caption. “1) Make sure to book in your trims! Even if you are only taking off a 1/2 an inch, do it!”

She continues to note that a trim does, in fact, cost the same as a full cut but she urges people to thing of it as a necessary expense, advising that hair “Is the frame to your face.”

Her other must-do: “Protect and Nourish it on the daily,” the second part of the caption reads. “I mean this with my whole heart.”

She points out how important vitamins are for hair just like they are for skin. But she doesn’t just leave you high and dry to figure out where to get these nutrients, she recommends a treatment she wears by: In Common Magic Myst Universal Elixir. She says it isn’t just a detangler but that it’s vitamin-filled formula that also works to add shine, control frizz, define curls, smooth blowouts, protect against heat and UV rays and strengthens hairs’ cuticles. Now that’s one impressive multitasking product.

“Use it wet or dry. Just use it,” she concludes the post with. “Trust Me. Why? Because healthy hair has no competition, Right Neens?”

If this means we can have hair that looks like the Vampire Diaries actress’, it’s worth a try.

