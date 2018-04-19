Happy Birthday, Kate Hudson! It’s been a busy 12 months for the actress and designer, who just announced she is expecting her third child (a baby girl!) with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa later this year. The mom-to-be is already crushing the maternity style game and proving the pregnancy glow is real, but we are most obsessed — and have been for quite some time — with the star’s rad pixie cut.

Kate made headlines in July 2017, when she shaved off all of her hair for her role in the upcoming Sia-directed flick, Sister. While many people would opt to forgo the grow-out phase with wigs and extensions, the Fabletics designer has been proudly sporting super short styles ever since. Initially, the actress was rocking a sandy brown buzz but, but as the it began to grow out, she returned to her preferred blonde shade and started experimenting with texture and accessories.

Proving short hair can be just as fun and creative as longer locks, Kate has sported slicked strands, headbands and edgy ‘dos that complement her boho-chic style. While maintaining such a short style may seem like a daunting task, celebrity hair guru Riawna Capri, who cut and styled the actress’ crop earlier this year, filled Us in on how to keep things fresh. Keep scrolling for her tips and a look at Kate’s short hair evolution!