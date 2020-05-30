Not a surprise. Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich tried for some time to make their relationship work but faced many obstacles, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Julianne and Brooks’ split was a long time coming. They argued a lot and just had different viewpoints on important issues,” an insider reveals to Us.

Additionally, the pair, who have been quarantined separately for months, has been focusing on “trying to finding themselves separate from one another and deal with any issues they’ve faced that were exasperated while married.”

The source adds: “There’s still a love there, but not in a romantic sense.”

Laich, 36, and the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 31, announced their separation after months of speculation on Friday, May 29.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement via People. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

The duo, who wed in July 2017, has been through many ups and downs in their marriage. In April, a source told Us that the former couple was “not doing well” in their relationship, just one day after the pro dancer stepped out with actor Ben Barnes in L.A. Meanwhile, the former NHL star spent his time quarantining in Idaho.

“I’m feeling very blessed that I’ve had this time to stop and pause,” the Kinergy founder said via Instagram Live on April 22. “Being on tour for three months and traveling and starting a business … it’s a lot. So to be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward, and connect back to myself has been glorious. I’ve been on my own. My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work … and so we’re kind of doing our separate things right now. But it’s really been a magical time.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane