Coming to terms. Brooks Laich opened about modern dating practices just two days before announcing his split from Julianne Hough.

During an episode of his “How Men Think with Brooks Laich & Gavin DeGraw” podcast, the 36-year-old NHL alum opened up about his thoughts on posting “thirst trap” to social media. “I just asked my buddy about this before we started the show,” Laich explained on Wednesday, May 27. “He said he was using the term in 2014. I have no idea guys how I have missed this boat.”

After gaining “recent knowledge” on the concept, Laich believes that thirst traps “are not real life.” He considered them to be “poser shots that you’re just casting out bait for double clicks on your profile.”

The Canada native continued to discuss the social media practice by explaining how he intends to use his own digital platform. “I’m so behind on the social media game and just like intent on it. I use my platform to try and add value. That’s why I do this show. That’s why I use my platform and then I show things I love,” he explained. “But I never had social media until I was in a relationship. I never ever in my life played that kind of a game with social media.”

He added, “Mine was always to engage with people and see how I could add value to their lives, and bring attention to good causes and charities and things”

Laich and the Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, announced their split on Friday, May 29, after nearly three years of marriage. “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement to People. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

Shortly before the breakup was confirmed, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the estranged pair were “not doing well” in their marriage. They had also been quarantining in separate states amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Us also broke the news that Hough and Laich had entered a rough patch at the beginning of the year. In March, the retired athlete and the former America’s Got Talent judge were “working through any issues they previously faced,” an insider shared with Us.

Hough and Laich wed in 2017. Though they never had kids, the former pair never intended to conceive after she froze her eggs to possibly undergo In vitro fertilization.

“We never actually tried to get pregnant,” she explained in her Women’s Health June 2020 cover story. “It was more of a precautionary measure: Let’s do our due diligence for the future by freezing eggs.”