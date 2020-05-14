Backup plan. Julianne Hough froze her eggs in preparation for possibly undergoing IVF in the future — but she and her husband, Brooks Laich, haven’t been actively trying to conceive.

The Dancing With the Stars champion, 31, opened up in her June cover story for Women’s Health about the steps she is taking to have children in the future. Hough shared that her endometriosis diagnosis inspired her to explore all her fertility options.

“I think the healthier I am from the inside out — as far as my beliefs, my energy, what I’m putting into my body — the better prepared I’ll be when the time comes,” Hough said.

She added, “We never actually tried to get pregnant. It was more of a precautionary measure: Let’s do our due diligence for the future by freezing eggs.”

Hough explained that her endometriosis symptoms have subsided and she credited the change to her dance fitness program, Kinrgy. The reproductive condition — in which tissue that lines the uterus grows outside of it — can cause cramping and chronic pain.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Relationship Timeline

“I will tell you, through this transformation of really connecting back to my truth, I haven’t had symptoms of endometriosis because of the love and kindness I’m giving to my body,” the Grease: Live star said. “I believe there’s stress, shame, guilt, and suppression of female energy that’s associated with endometriosis, so de-layering that has really helped.”

The professional dancer has been focusing her energy on her Kinrgy workouts via Instagram Live amid the coronavirus quarantine — which she has spent apart from Laich, 36. Hough has been self-isolating in California while the hockey player has been in Idaho.

The former America’s Got Talent judge told O, The Oprah Magazine in April that she’s been enjoying her time apart from her husband.

“I’ve been on my own. My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work … and so we’re kind of doing our separate things right now. But it’s really been a magical time,” Hough said on April 22.

Days earlier, a source told Us Weekly that the couple — who wed in July 2017 — “are not doing well.” Us broke the news in December 2019 that the pair were “going through a rough patch” after Hough was spotted multiple times without her wedding ring. A second source told Us in March that Hough and Laich were “totally fine” before they began quarantining separately.