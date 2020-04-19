The power of movement. Julianne Hough danced away her problems in a powerful cardio class amid her marriage issues with her husband, Brooks Laich.

The Dancing With the Stars judge, 31, joined an Instagram Live class for her Kinrgy fitness community on Saturday, April 18. In the class, Hough performed routines inspired by the four elements: earth, air, fire and water.

“Releasing all this stagnant energy built up from what’s going on personally and in the world,” the Safe Haven actress captioned one post via her Instagram Story adding, “Welcome home to your own skin, Jules.”

A source told Us Weekly on Friday, April 17, that she and the former hockey player, 36, are “not doing well.” One day earlier, Hough was spotted out with actor Ben Barnes in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. The dancer and Laich had previously documented their time quarantining together throughout March with social media posts of them cooking, dancing and challenging each other to baking competitions. Laich is currently quarantined in Idaho with his husky, Koda.

Hough explained that she was looking forward to growing in her relationships amid the quarantine in an interview with Extra on March 20.

“I think the best part about this — this is gonna be a time for a lot of healing, whether it’s personally, in relationships and friendships and families,” she said at the time.

However, the Utah native admitted that the coronavirus crisis led her to some “super intense highs” followed by “intense lows” via Instagram on April 9.

“Feeling my internal fire raging with my deep and raw emotions this week,” she wrote at the time. “That combination has made for one wild ride.”

Us broke the news in January that Hough and Laich — who tied the knot in July 2017 — “were having problems” in their marriage. The Footloose actress was even spotted without her wedding ring on multiple occasions through December 2019 and January.

An insider revealed to Us in March that the couple had reached a better place in their marriage.

“Brooks and Julianne are totally fine and are working through any issues they previously faced,” the source said at the time. “At the end of the day, they love each other and they are still together.”

