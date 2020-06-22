On the move! Brooks Laich stepped out in Los Angeles without his wedding ring, less than a month after announcing his split from Julianne Hough.

The former hockey player’s band was missing from his ring finger in photos posted by the Daily Mail on Sunday, June 21. Laich, 36, who was married to Hough, 31, for three years before calling it quits, was spotted with friends over the weekend for the first time since the breakup news broke on May 29.

The Canada native, who was previously quarantining in Idaho without his estranged wife, wore a black tee and Under Armour shorts as he walked with his pals. He wore matching black socks and Nike sneakers while standing in front of a house that donned a real estate sign and talked with photographer friend Cory Tran.

Laich’s L.A. outing came days after he spent time with his brother-in-law Derek Hough. Despite separating from his sister, the bromance between the two men is still going strong.

The World of Dance judge, 35, was seen playing ping pong with Tran in someone’s garage, in a clip posted to Laich’s Instagram Story on June 17. Derek’s girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, and Julianne’s friend Kristy Sowin were also at the get together.

Following the breakup in May, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Derek, along with his sister’s close friend and hairstylist Riawna Capri, “do not have any animosity” toward the “How Men Think” podcast cohost.

“[They] still love him even though Brooks and Julianne aren’t together romantically,” the source added on June 1. “They saw that they were figuring out themselves as individuals and that they weren’t a match as a couple, but that doesn’t take away their love for Brooks as a person.”

A second insider told Us that the couple’s split “was a long time coming. They argued a lot and just had different viewpoints on important issues.”

Despite being friendly with one another on social media after the breakup — Julianne called Laich’s new mohawk hairdo “Viking status” on June 11 — the dancer isn’t bouncing back just yet.

“Julianne’s not doing great right now and feels like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings,” a source told Us on June 18, referring to Julianne’s hair change earlier in the month. “She is super upset.”

The pair wed in July 2017 before separating in May 2020.