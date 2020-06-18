Can’t break up this bromance! Brooks Laich is still on good terms with his estranged wife Julianne Hough‘s brother, Derek Hough, despite their recent split.

The former NHL player, 36, shared a video via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 17, that showed Derek, 35, playing ping pong with his pal Cory Tran. The group was joined by the World of Dance judge’s girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, and Julianne’s friend Kristy Sowin.

Laich and the Rock of Ages star, 31, announced their separation after nearly three years of marriage in May.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the former couple said in a joint statement via People. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that their split was “a long time coming.”

“They argued a lot and just had different viewpoints on important issues. … There’s still a love there, but not in a romantic sense,” the insider said.

Although the pair have parted ways, a source told Us earlier this month that Derek and Julianne’s close friend Riawna Capri “do not have any animosity” toward Laich.

[They] still love him even though Brooks and Julianne aren’t together romantically,” the insider added.“They saw that they were figuring out themselves as individuals and that they weren’t a match as a couple, but that doesn’t take away their love for Brooks as a person.”

Weeks later, the former duo both debuted new hairstyles as they embarked on their new single lifestyles. Julianne dyed her hair brown after briefly wearing her hair a light shade of pink. A source told Us on Thursday, June 18, that the Footloose star’s new ‘do is about more than just her physical appearance.

“Julianne’s not doing great right now and feels like her brunette hair is a reflection of her feelings,” the insider explained. “She is super upset.”

Laich, for his part, showed off his new mohawk via Instagram on June 11. Julianne commented on the post, “Viking status.”

Us broke the news in January that the duo were “having problems” in their marriage after Hough was spotted without her wedding ring on multiple occasions.