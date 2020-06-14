Friendly exes? From the looks of her Instagram comment, it seems at though Julianne Hough and estranged husband Brooks Laich are on decent terms following their recent split.

The retired hockey player took to Instagram Stories to show off his new edgy haircut on Thursday, June 11, and followed up the snaps with another post over the weekend.

“Always a treat to sit in the chair and let my man @paul_the_barber504 work his magic,” Laich, 36, wrote. “When people put their heart into their craft, it’s not called work, it’s called art. I commend @paul_the_barber504 for being in that select group!”

Hough, 31, for her part, seemingly approves of her ex’s new ‘do. “Viking status,” she commented on the post.

The former couple called it quits after two years of marriage last month.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward,” they told People in a joint statement on May 29.

However, Us Weekly had reported the couple’s marriage woes on multiple occasions prior to this announcement. On April 17, a source told Us exclusively that the former pair, who tied the knot in July 2017, were “not doing well,” while in January a separate source revealed to Us that they were “having problems” in their marriage.

At the beginning of 2020, Laich shared a cryptic post to Instagram about starting a “new stage” of his life this year. “I feel like a lot of my life has been ‘bound’ to certain identities that have come through the sport I spent my life playing. Canadian, male, hockey player, disciplined, competitive, etc…,” he wrote wrote via Instagram on January 7. “And though I am all of those things, they do not define me, and I am not bound by them. In 2020 I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life.”