Julianne Hough Wants Estranged Husband Brooks Laich Back

Julianne Hough is holding out hope that she and estranged husband Brooks Laich may reconcile.

“They are both a bit anxious and in the past have gone back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “But they are not back together even though Julianne fully does want him back.”

After months of speculation, Hough, 32, and Laich, 37, announced their split in late May in a joint statement: “We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place.”

While the Dancing With the Stars alum has been leaving comments on the former NHL player’s Instagram in recent weeks, the insider tells Us that Hough is “still not in a great place mentally” after the split.

The dancer made headlines earlier this month when she shared a series of not-so-cryptic quotes.

“When feeling stuck, depressed, anxious, or hopeless, try taking your attention off of yourself and helping someone less fortunate than you,” one post shared by Hough on July 6 read. “Selfless acts of service ignite life force energy in the giver.”

That same day, Hough, who wed Laich in July 2017, posted a meme that read, “When i don’t answer messages but im sharing memes” and a third graphic that joked about “having an emotional breakdown.”

A second insider previously told Us that the singer’s darker locks were a “reflection of her feelings” amid their breakup.

“Julianne’s not doing great right now,” the source said in June. “She is super upset.”