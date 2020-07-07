Looking within. Julianne Hough shared a poignant message with fans one month after her split from husband Brooks Laich.

“When feeling stuck, depressed, anxious, or hopeless, try taking your attention off of yourself and helping someone less fortunate than you,” read a quote by Heal director Kelly Noonan Gores that Hough, 31, reposted on her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 6. “Selfless acts of service ignite life force energy in the giver.”

Since announcing on May 29 that she and Laich, 37, had called it quits after nearly three years of marriage, the Dancing With the Stars alum has been spending quality time with family in Hawaii. She shared sun-kissed selfies with her niece Willow via Instagram on June 28 and again two days later, telling fans that she loves “hangin with this free diving mermaid, fern goddess, angel babe niece of mine.”

Although Hough is enjoying the rare downtime in her typically busy schedule, she has been struggling with her separation from the former NHL player. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in June that the Grease Live! star “won’t answer anyone’s calls or texts, including her closest friends,” since she left Los Angeles.

“She’s not in a good place,” a second insider echoed to Us. “She wants people to look at her and feel empathetic toward her.”

Hough and Laich, who married in July 2017, sparked split rumors in December 2019 when she was spotted without her wedding ring. Us exclusively reported in January that the now-estranged couple “were having problems,” but they did not officially decide to go their separate ways until months later.

“[Julianne’s] actions are what caused her divorce with Brooks,” a source told Us in June. “Brooks did not want a divorce, but he felt pushed toward it because of how Julianne was behaving. But Brooks is not the one who is bummed now.”

Since the dancer fled to Hawaii, the athlete has continued to surround himself with friends. He celebrated his birthday on June 23 by working out with his brother-in-law, Derek Hough, the World of Dance judge’s girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, and two other pals.