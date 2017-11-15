Celebs were out and about this week — from Demi Moore and her daughters enjoying a night out, to T-Pain performing his classic hits, to Carole Radziwill enjoying a workout! Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Julianne Moore was honored at MoMA’s 10th Annual Film Benefit presented by Chanel in NYC.

— Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis celebrated the Gucci Décor collaboration at Maxfield in West Hollywood with an exclusive cocktail event.

— Erika Jayne performed a remix of “Bodak Yellow” for fans at Manor 849’s Halloween party in NYC.

— Julia Roberts rocked boots by The Office of Angela Scout while doing press events for her new movie, Wonder, in NYC.