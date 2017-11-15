Celebs were out and about this week — from Demi Moore and her daughters enjoying a night out, to T-Pain performing his classic hits, to Carole Radziwill enjoying a workout! Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!
— Julianne Moore was honored at MoMA’s 10th Annual Film Benefit presented by Chanel in NYC.
— Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis celebrated the Gucci Décor collaboration at Maxfield in West Hollywood with an exclusive cocktail event.
— Erika Jayne performed a remix of “Bodak Yellow” for fans at Manor 849’s Halloween party in NYC.
— Julia Roberts rocked boots by The Office of Angela Scout while doing press events for her new movie, Wonder, in NYC.
— Ashley Jones, Awair’s official brand ambassador, celebrated Friendsgiving with Ali Fedotowsky, Amy Davidson and more with goodies including Maria Shireen’s hair tie bracelets.
— The Voice alum Jacquie Lee performed songs from her new EP The Only One at Yours Truly in NYC.
— Edward Norton had a late lunch with friends and chatted about an upcoming project at Westville Dumbo.
— Evan Rachel Wood attended the opening of the Tradesy showroom where the brand debuted their new space and Tradesy x Ilma Gore in Santa Monica.
— T-Pain performed “Buy U a Drank” and “Bartender” to a packed crowd at 1OAK in NYC.
— Uzo Aduba rocked a Lafayette 148 skirt while attending the Glamour Women of the Year event in NYC.
— Jordyn Woods joined Forever 21 at the brand’s #CelebrateForever Winter Wonderland event in L.A.
— Sylvester Stallone enjoyed a night out at Doheny Room in West Hollywood.
— Jordin Sparks performed at the annual Smile Greenwich event in support of leading medical charity Operation Smile.
— Carole Radziwill cooled off with Verday Chlorophyll Water after a workout at DogPound in NYC.
— Craig T. Nelson hit golf balls to raise money and awareness for the Orthopedic Institute for Children “Swing For Kids” Golf Classic at the Palos Verdes Golf Club.
— Georgia Fowler posed for a selfie with designer Stirling Barrett at Krewe’s cocktail party to raise money for the CFDA’s disaster relief initiatives in NYC.
— Susan Sarandon chatted with Producer Craig Piligian and Executive Producer Franco Porporino Jr at the North American premiere of Soufra at the SVA Theatre in NYC.
— Jasmine Sanders celebrated I.AM.GIA’s launch in the U.S. market in L.A.
