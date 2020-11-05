Presidential prank? Julie Andrews shared one of her most memorable Carol Burnett moments which resulted in a former first lady witnessing them kiss at a hotel.

The Sound of Music star, 85, recalled the funny story during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, November 5, while promoting her book, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years.

“Carol and I were waiting for our friend Mike Nichols to arrive at a benefit that we were both doing,” Andrews began, which happened during the 1960s.

The Oscar winner noted that the pair got bored waiting, so they decided to meet Nichols at the elevator and make him laugh when he eventually arrived.

“It was Lyndon Johnson’s inaugural, so the hotel was pretty packed, but at that hour it was quite quiet,” Andrews explained. “We decided to sit on a sofa in front of the elevators and wait for Mike.”

The Princess Diaries actress said she swears she does not remember who “decided we would do something silly” when Nichols showed up, but recalled one of them saying, “Well, let’s be kissing or something.”

The ladies then had a “big embrace” but as the elevator pinged open, they were surprised to see that it was “simply packed with secret service men.”

The elevator continued to arrive without Nichols on board as the women tried to keep up their kissing display.

“Eventually, a lady got out — Carol swears it was Lady Bird Johnson — the lady went down the hall, realized it might be us, and she came back,” Andrews said.

The Victor Victoria actress continued: “By this time, Carol was laughing so hard that she went around the back of the sofa we were sitting on because we both had tears running down our faces at being so silly.”

When the mystery woman circled back, Andrews recalled her looking over the back of the sofa and saying, “Excuse me, are you Carol Burnett?” to which Burnett replied, “Yes, and this is my friend Marry Poppins!”

The Bridgerton actress added: “So it was a great moment it really was.”

Burnett, 87, previously opened up about how she became friends with Andrews, during an interview with Debra Messing for Entertainment Weekly in June.

“A friend of hers knew me also. He was an agent, and he said, ‘You two guys have to meet each other. There’s something about the two of you,’” she recalled, noting the pair met for dinner with two other pals. “So the two men were sitting there, and Julie and I never shut up. We just kept talking. It was like we knew each other from the get-go.”

The women hit it off and went on to appear in three TV specials together.