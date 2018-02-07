Calling it quits. Julie Bowen has officially filed for divorce from estranged husband Scott Phillips.

The Modern Family actress, 47, is asking for joint physical and legal custody of the former couple’s three sons, Oliver, 10, and twins John and Gustav, 8, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. Bowen is also requesting that the court terminate Phillips’ right to spousal support.

Bowen and the the real estate investor, who tied the knot in 2004, have been separated since February 2017, the documents confirm.

The ABC star has been open about her marital problems in the past. While speaking exclusively to Us in September 2016, Bowen joked that she and Philips were too exhausted to get a divorce. “We watch all these people get married and split and go, ‘Wait, did they get married after us or before us?’ We outlast all these people,” she told Us at the time. “The answer is: We’re too tired to do anything else!”

Added the Emmy winner: “At first I loved my husband and then I loved my kids and now I love our family. When I see my husband with my kids, it makes me so happy. When I see my kids all sitting down at the table together, I’m like, ‘This is awesome. We did this!’”

More recently, the Boston Legal alum said that she and Phillips are not always on the same page. “Butting heads is a part of life. I mean … I’ve spent a lot of time in excellent therapy and butting heads is part of life. Being perfect is not a good model for your children,” Bowen told Us in November 2017. “They need to see that there’s tension or arguments, they need to see those get resolved, they need to see real life — not too much of real life. I’m pretty shy about the news with them, but I think real life has lots of … we’re not perfect people, but we can all love each other.”

