Months before news broke that Julie Bowen separated from her husband Scott Phillips, the Modern Family actress spoke about their relationship in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“Butting heads is part of life. I mean … I’ve spent a lot of time in excellent therapy and butting heads is part of life. Being perfect is not a good model for your children,” Bowen told Us at the Baby2Baby Holiday Wrapping Party in November 2017. “They need to see that there’s tension or arguments, they need to see those get resolved, they need to see real life– not too much of real life. I’m pretty shy about the news with them, but I think real life has lots of… we’re not perfect people, but we can all love each other.”

As previously reported, Bowen and Phillips have separated after 13 years of marriage. The pair, who share 10-year-old Oliver and 8-year-old twins John and Gustav, tied the knot in September 2004.

The Emmy winner — who once joked to Us that the duo was “too tired” to get divorced — also revealed how she balances her personal and professional life.

“Ugh, I mean … I’m at a point right now, just in my life and with work and I think that when they’re good, we’re all good. There used to be that expression like, ‘Happy wife, happy life’ I’ve never understood it,” Bowen said in November.

She further explained, “Because I’m like thriving kids … I don’t mean happy, but I mean thriving, creative, interested… somebody’s bleeding once a day, somebody’s hit somebody else once a day, I mean that thriving activity and that love is the hub of my life right now. I’m sure that that’s true for Scott as well, but you’d have to ask him.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!