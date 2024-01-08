Amy Smart is hopeful for a Just Friends sequel after reuniting with former costar Ryan Reynolds.

“It was kind of like we picked up where we left off,” Smart, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively at The Art of Elysium HEAVEN Gala on Saturday, January 6. “We worked together so well over 18 years ago, and we really hadn’t seen each other, so it was just sort of fun to climb back into those roles for a hot second.”

When it comes to the possibility of another movie, Smart thinks it’s something “that would be really fun.”

Smart starred alongside Reynolds, 47, in the 2005 comedy Just Friends. The movie followed the story of Reynolds’ Chris as he tries to get out of the friendzone with longtime best friend Jamie (Smart).

Chris and Jamie ended the original movie as a couple, but she teased to Us that there are “many avenues” the story could go down. One thing’s for sure, Smart would not want her character to explore anything with the film’s antagonist, Dusty (Chris Klein).

“That would be amazing,” Smart’s husband, Carter Oosterhouse, joked to Us. “That’d be, like, total 180.”

Smart and Reynolds reunited to celebrate the Just Friends 18-year anniversary in November 2023, starring in a commercial titled “Just Friendsgiving” for Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin company.

In the clip, Smart returns home holding an empty Aviation gin bottle as Reynolds admires their home’s Christmas decorations.

“I’ve had better days … The bar ran out of Aviation American Gin,” she said before asking the director to cut the screen. Their holiday-decorated home swiftly turned into a green screen. “This is weird,” Smart added.

“When we get to post [production], it’ll be our home, I promise you it’s gonna look just fine,” Reynolds replied. “I think we should try it again.”

When they reset the scene, Reynolds got increasingly vulgar, telling “f—k” when Smart declared there was no more Aviation Gin at the bar.

“That was a really big reaction,” she said, cutting the scene once again. Reynolds hit back, “Well, it’s been 18 years, I think the characters have changed a bit, so let’s go one more time.”

After attempting to do the scene a third time, Smart realized that Reynolds is “dirty” and tricked her into an ad for his gin company.

“Well let’s not rush to judgment,” Reynolds told her, joking that the ad was a “self-funded sequel” to Just Friends.

“Never work with your heroes,” Reynolds yelled as Smart walked off set. She responded, saying, “You’re not my f—king hero.”

On Saturday, Smart also gushed to Us about feeling “grateful” ahead of being honored with The Spirit of Elysium Award during the gala. The award is given to a celebrity who demonstrates outstanding charitable contributions.

“We have been working with [Oosterhouse’s] organization, Carter’s Kids, building playgrounds for many years, and we’ve gone and volunteered with the Art of Elysium,” she said. “It’s weird getting an award because I feel like we’re just one of many that volunteer, but we’re really thankful to be getting the honor.”

Reporting by Hannah Kahn