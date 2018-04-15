Not all heroes wear capes. Justin Bieber defended a woman who was being assaulted by a man at a Coachella party by punching him in the face, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, the “Love Yourself” singer, 24, attended a Coachella party on Saturday, April 14, when a man “went ballistic” and allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat. Bieber screamed at the man to let the woman go and when he didn’t, he “hit the man in the face and pushed him against the wall … allowing the woman to break free.”

TMZ also reported that the man — who appeared to be under the influence of drugs — later chased an SUV believing that the “Sorry” singer was inside. The man was eventually arrested.

Earlier in the day, Bieber seemed to be enjoying the annual music event in Indio, California, while hanging out in the VIP area with friends. The musician — who found fame as a tween on YouTube — was spotted taking a selfie with internet sensation Mason Ramsey aka The Walmart Yodeling Boy. Later, Bieber shared a photo on Instagram with rock band Greta Van Fleet, captioning it, “Fav,” as well as a shot that showed him admiring Post Malone’s piano-playing skills.

The “Baby” crooner has recently been seen spending time with Baskin Champion following his recent split from Selena Gomez, who he reunited with in November after they dated on and off from 2011 to 2014.

Us Weekly has reached out to Bieber’s team for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!