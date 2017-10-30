Friendly exes! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez enjoyed an outing together at church on Sunday, October 29, the same day they were spotted getting breakfast together.

The former couple kept it casual as they walked into church, with Bieber wearing a bandana on his head, a white sweatshirt and matching shorts. Gomez stepped out in jeans and a short-sleeved shirt.

The singers, who split in 2014 after about four years of on-and-off dating, have recently rekindled their friendship following Gomez’s kidney transplant earlier this year. “Selena is simply trying to make peace with Justin after her illness,” one insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “He has been great to her since her surgery and they are on good terms right now. They got back in touch recently through their friends and have seen each other at church.”

A second source added that the exes began speaking “a couple months after her surgery.”

Bieber and Gomez have also spent some time together at her home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. The “Sorry” singer was spotted arriving in his white G-Wagon to his ex-girlfriend’s $2.25 million property on Sunday, October 22. TMZ reported that they hung out with mutual friends until at least midnight.

While the “Fetish” songstress is currently dating The Weeknd, a different insider noted that the “Starboy” singer is in the loop about his girlfriend’s friendship with Bieber: “The Weekend is well aware Selena and Justin are talking.”

However, The Weeknd is unbothered by Gomez spending time with her ex- boyfriend. A source noted: “The Weeknd doesn’t think Selena talking to Justin again is weird at all. He doesn’t care.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!