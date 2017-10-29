Friendly exes Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez went out to breakfast together on Sunday, October 29, and they looked to be in the middle of a serious conversation.

The former lovebirds were spotted at a cafe in Westlake Village, California, as seen in a photo obtained by TMZ, with the “Love Yourself” singer, 23, covered up in a white hoodie. Gomez, 25, wore a pale blue and white striped dress with her dark locks hanging loose.

“Justin and Selena came in by themselves around 9:30 this morning. They grabbed breakfast, blueberry smoothies with whipped cream, and were just talking — none of the staff really recognized them. Justin paid for both of them, they looked to be in a good mood, they just sat at a table and chatted for a while, no hand holding or anything, the conversation seemed lighthearted,” a source exclusively tells Us. “They sat at a table inside where they had a little more privacy. They stayed for about 25 minutes before leaving together.”

This isn’t the first time they have been spotted together this month: Bieber was seen at the ”Wolves” singer’s house on October 22, where they hung out with mutual friends.

As previously reported, a source told Us that Gomez and Bieber began talking again “a couple months after her surgery,” referring to Gomez’s kidney transplant this past summer.

Another source told Us, “Justin and Selena recently started speaking. Justin and Selena have a lot of mutual friends who brought them back together. They realized it was time to grow past their history and move on. They’re grown up a lot in the past couple of years and are mature about the situation.”

The pop stars famously dated on and off from 2011 to 2014, earning them the nickname Jelena. In 2016, they had a public Instagram feud, prompting Bieber to delete his account as well as insinuate that Gomez had cheated on him.

The former Disney channel star is currently dating The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) who doesn’t mind the former flames becoming friendly, with one source telling Us, “The Weeknd doesn’t think Selena talking to Justin again is weird at all. He doesn’t care.” Curiously, The Weeknd has unfollowed Selena’s mother and friends, according to Perez Hilton.

Bieber has most recently been linked to Ballers actress Paola Paulin.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!