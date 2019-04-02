Justin Bieber is facing backlash after he reposted a tribute photo that Sean “Diddy” Combs shared in memoriam of his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter on Instagram to help promote Bieber’s clothing line.

“@drewhouse #diddyfordrewhouse @diddy,” the “Sorry” singer, 25, captioned the photo, tagging and hashtagging his brand, Drew House, as well as the 49-year-old record producer. “KP YOU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED FOR THE STUNNING WOMAN YOU WERE INSIDE AND OUT..”

Some of Bieber’s followers were quick to take to the comments section with their replies of disapproval. “Delete this sir he shared this picture in memory of his wife not for promo for the clothing line,” one wrote. Another added: “How can one think of advertising or make advertising for his brand while another mourns for his wife and the children for their mother that is so disrespectful.”

Hours prior, Diddy honored Porter — who died from lobar pneumonia at age 47 in November 2018 — with the same picture on his page. “I remember Kim flying to see me on the set of can’t nobody hold me down. She took like a 12 hour flight to LA and 3 hour ride to the desert. With no complaints. Was always ride or die,” the rapper wrote. “From day 1! I called her BONNIE AND I WAS CLYDE!”

Diddy added: “This picture will go down in history as the first time I said she was MINE!!!! AND THE FIRST TIME I TOLD HER I LOVE HER, little did I know I was hers. Miss you BONNIE ❤️ and will forever. Maaaaan life is beautiful to have had these experiences. Love you baby.”

The “I’ll Be Missing You” MC and the Mama, I Want to Sing! actress dated for 13 years before splitting in 2007. The former couple share son Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 12. Porter was also the mom of Quincy, 27, with ex Al B. Sure!

Bieber, for his part, came under fire again when he posted a controversial April Fools’ Day joke saying his wife, Hailey Baldwin, is pregnant. Aside from sharing a fake sonogram photo, the Canada native also posted Instagram pictures in which the 22-year-old model appears to be in a doctors office with her hands on her bare stomach. He followed the two posts with a photoshopped ultrasound pic of a puppy, writing, “APRIL FOOLS.”

“Is anyone else upset about this? I’ve always been a JB fan, but children are not jokes… losing a child, is NOT a joke. Educate yourself and grow up,” one fan wrote, with many others sharing similar sentiments about how millions of women in the U.S. struggle with infertility.

