Baby, baby, baby, oh? Justin Bieber left fans wondering whether he and wife Hailey Bieber would soon be parents after posting a sonogram photo on his Instagram on Monday, April 1.

While some took the “Sorry” singer at his word, posting messages of congratulations, other fan fans turned to Google images, noting that the sonogram the musician posted on Monday is the “first pic that comes up.” (The snap appears very similar to the stock photo used on a Mt. Auburn Obstetrics & Gynecology post about what to expect during your first ultrasound.)

The model, 22, further seemed to debunk his April Fools’ Day post, commenting, “Very funny.”

The Canada native, 25, wasn’t backing down, however, taking things one step further with a series of photos of his wife in a doctor’s office, clutching her stomach while sitting beneath a sheet.

“If U thought it was April fools,” he wrote, with Baldwin “liking” the post.

The pop star later admitted the shot was fake, adding another sonogram of a puppy. “Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS,” he wrote.

The couple, who wed in a secret courthouse marriage in New York City in September, are discussing children: Last week, the Grammy winner posted about his plans to become a father while announcing his decision to take some time off from music to focus on himself.

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted [sic] issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he wrote on Instagram on March 25. “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”

The Drop the Mic host is also looking forward to starting a family with her spouse. “They’re both super family-oriented and are excited about the next chapter of their lives together,” a source told Us Weekly in January. “Hailey can’t wait to be a mom.”

