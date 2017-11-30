Justin Bieber’s bodyguard was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in the early hours of Thursday, November 30, after injuring two police officers in a car accident in West Kendall, Florida, the Miami-Dade Police Department confirms to Us Weekly.

Michael “Mikey” Arana was charged with multiple counts of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of DUI after he crashed his 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe into a police cruiser just after 2:30 a.m. Police tell Us that Arana, 32, refused to take field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. The injured Miami-Dade officers were taken to nearby hospitals and are now recovering at home.

“Thankfully, both of our officers involved in the crash earlier this morning have been discharged from the hospital and continue to recover at home,” the Miami-Dade Police Department tweeted on Thursday morning. “The driver of the vehicle that struck them has been arrested for DUI.”

Arana is the head of security for Bieber, 23. This wasn’t the bodyguard’s first run-in with the law in the area. According to the Miami Herald, he was arrested twice for disorderly conduct, first in 2007 and again in 2013. The charges in both incidents were reportedly dismissed at a later date.

Arana was featured in the 2016 documentary Bodyguards: Secret Lives From the Watchtower. “Being a security guard, you need to be a leader, you need to take control of situations and understand how to communicate,” he said while walking alongside the pop star in a trailer for the film.

Bieber was arrested in 2014 for DUI, driving with an expired driver’s license and resisting arrest without violence after he was caught drag racing in a residential neighborhood in Miami. He reflected upon his arrest with an Instagram post this April, writing, “I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT?”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!