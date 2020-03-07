A happy ending! Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) are resting easy after lifestyle guru Sandra Lee found their missing cat, Sushi, nearly one month after the feline disappeared.

The TV chef, 53, shared the happy news in a post on Facebook on Friday, March 6. According to Lee, Sushi walked into her backyard and almost “darted away” before approaching the Semi-Homemade Cooking author and her friend.

“All of a sudden It was all over us, so very thin, very emaciated but so sweet,” she wrote. “And it was so beautiful … I was thinking…..That is not an ordinary cat. THE CAT LOOKS LIKE A BABY LYNX!”

She went on to share that Sushi was “starving, cold, scared, exhausted and stuck with porcupine quills” but “happy and excited all at the same time.” Lee feed the cat three cans of tuna and a bowl of warm milk, and later removed the quills from Sushi’s fur.

“We are cuddling on the couch- drowsy and milk drunk the purring baby was calmed so we took the collar off and called the number,” Lee continued. “I Thought the young man on the other end of the phone was going to either burst out in shrieks of joy or burst out in tears —he was so happy, shocked and stunned…..still I no idea who it was.”

That young man turned out to Justin, 26. The “Yummy” crooner drove 40 minutes to Lee’s home to pick up his missing pet. The chef was “falling in love with this creature” and wanted to adopt him, but knew she couldn’t “in good conscience.”

“Knowing first hand how it feels to be a pet parent panicked when their baby is compromised,” Lee wrote. “And guess what…… It was THE SUSHI! Didn’t realized SUSHI THE CAT was a whole thing!”

She added, “Lost for 3 weeks ….all alone I can’t even imagine what Sushi’s three weeks of hell running up and down Beverly Hills mountains were like — There are so many wild animals in the canyon and I cannot believe he survived.”

Bieber took to social media on Friday to share his gratitude after he and Hailey’s loving pet was found.

“Almost a month ago, my pal sushi decided to run away,” the “Baby” singer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo series of Sushi. “After weeks passing by Hailey and began to lose hope that our baby was gone 🙁 yesterday we got a call that somebody found our baby.. it had made it Miles and miles away! He looks extremely skinny and has a very sad miow [sic], he is home now safe and sound! Thank you god for protecting him!”