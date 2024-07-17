Your account
Celebrity News

Justin Long Admits He Once Pooped the Bed With Wife Kate Bosworth Sleeping Next to Him

By
Justin Long and Kate BosworthSlaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Smile Train

It took a No. 2 for Justin Long to fully appreciate his wife Kate Bosworth as his true No. 1.

The actor appeared on the “PIE With Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal” podcast in an episode that aired on Tuesday, July 16. During his chat with the show’s titular hosts, Long, 46, dropped a bomb that would have sent lesser partners running for the hills.

He recounted the story of contracting food poisoning on a trip to Mexico City with Bosworth, 41, and surprising her with a pungent wake-up call in the bed the two were sharing.

“I was hooked up to an IV, and [Kate] was having to follow me to the bathroom with the thing,” he explained. “It was like Dumb and Dumber. I was just, like, really comically unloading, and then, at one point that night, I woke up, and there’s no other way to say this, I can’t dance around it: I had s–t the bed. I had s–t the bed, and she was in the bed.”

Bosworth, to her infinite credit, took it in stride, helping to nurse her husband back to health.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Are All Smiles During 1st Date Night After Secret Wedding 555

“She was, like, two feet away from me with this IV bag,” Long continued. “And she was holding it so patiently, and she was like: ‘Everything’s fine.’ And I thought about how much I loved her. I was like: ‘I just love this person, I’m so grateful to this person.’”

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Now that’s love. From Long’s perspective, it was an embarrassing moment at a time of real weakness as he battled illness. When he surely felt bad enough, Bosworth helped ease the pain.

“She was not judging, not making me feel weird, or bad, and I just felt so lucky, you know?” he said. “I was s–tting my brains out, and she was looking at me lovingly, and I thought: ‘This is really romantic.’”

Justin Long Kate Bosworth

Romantic may not be the word others would use for the situation, but Long shared he was able to clean himself off and get some rest. That, however, is when he feels Bosworth actually judged him.

“She convinced me to take a shower after, you know, s–tting the bed,” he said. “You know where all you want to do is be in bed? But I got myself in the shower, I cleaned off, and then she was on the phone with the doctor, and she saw me.”

He continued, “I could count on one hand how many times she’s had a judgmental approach to something that I was doing. But I saw her watch me get into bed, back into bed, into the same bed, onto my side. I was avoiding the spot, but I was still getting back into my filth.”

