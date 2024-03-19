Kate Bosworth can’t put down a recent issue of Us Weekly!

Justin Long, who quietly married Bosworth, 41, in 2023, took to his Instagram Story on Monday, March 18, to share a photo of the actress reading a copy of Us while getting her hair done at a salon.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce graced the cover of the February issue alongside the headline, “Going the Distance,” which is also the name of a 2010 film starring Long, 45, and Drew Barrymore.

“Perhaps @katebosworth thinks this is an article about an obscure 2010 romcom 😜,” Long wrote alongside the photo.

In addition to her great taste in reading material, Bosworth has all the qualities that Long was looking for in a life partner.

“I feel eternally grateful that I found a partner who makes each day SO full, whose mere presence IS a reminder of the beauty and brevity of life, and who makes me laugh from the minute we wake up til the one I begrudgingly fall asleep,” the actor wrote via Instagram in April 2023 alongside several snaps of Bosworth.

The twosome connected while filming House of Darkness in 2021. Before they debuted their romance, Bosworth sang Long’s praises while reflecting on her experience making the comedy horror film.

“There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those — all night shoots, working 6 day weeks. The exhaustion & insanity was off the grid. Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. 🌻,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2021.

Bosworth went on to announce her split from husband Michael Polish that August, and the pair finalized their divorce in March 2023. The Blue Crush actress was first seen getting cozy with Long in November 2021, but they took their time speaking about their romance publicly.

“It’s weird. I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective,” Long said during an April 2022 appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast. “I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be proactive. It’s sacred.”

Long has since leaned into gushing about Bosworth. In January, he penned a sweet Instagram tribute in honor of her 41st birthday, which included an imaginary conversation with their future children.

“One day our kids might ask me, ‘Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won’t let us use?’ And I’ll say ‘Well, _____, because there are a lot of poisonous things on the Internet but your mom always inspires me to put good things into the world,’” he wrote. “’Besides, I know reading those old posts touched her and made her smile. And I’ve been so blessed to have experienced so many fun, wondrous things in this life — things for which I’ll never be able to properly express my gratitude — but of all those joys, touching your Mom and making her smile are my favorites.’”