Newlyweds Justin Long and Kate Bosworth were all smiles during date night while celebrating a good cause.

Long, 45, and Bosworth, 40, posed alongside Michael J. Fox as they stepped out for The Michael J. Fox Foundation’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s event hosted in New York City on Saturday, November 11.

Long opted for a classic black suit when dressing for the event, and Bosworth matched her love. The actress elevated the classic little black dress by choosing a gown that was adorned with a silver flower. She and Long were all smiles as they posted together on the red carpet.

Saturday’s date night was Long and Bosworth’s first public outing since they got secretly married. Long referred to Bosworth as his “now-wife” in May, while discussing how they fell in love after she visited him on set of the 2022 movie Barbarian.

“I was [in Bulgaria] while I was, like, really falling in love with my now-wife,” he revealed on his “Life Is Short” podcast at the time. “She came to visit, and I had never been comfortable with … set visits. I like to separate the relationship. But, yeah, I loved having her there, and we just had the most magical time.”

Things between Long and Bosworth turned romantic after they met on the House of Darkness set in 2021. That August, they sparked romance rumors following Bosworth’s and ex-husband Michael Polish’s split. (Bosworth and Polish’s divorce was finalized in March of this year.)

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2022 that Long and Bosworth had been together “for a few months now,” a source shared at the time.

“They secretly have been on a few getaways together. They both love to travel,” the insider added, noting that the duo were “just staying low-key and private about their relationship.”

Long, for his part, explained why he wanted to keep things with Bosworth out of the public eye.

“There’s something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred,” the actor explained on Chelsea Handler’s “Dear Chelsea” podcast in May 2022. “I’ve never had anything like this before; I’ve never experienced this. So, it’s something I want to protect and keep, you know?”

Nearly one year later, Long confirmed that he had proposed to Bosworth.

“It was a moment where it just felt so organic and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through, like, a real life change, and so it came out in a very organic way,” Long told Bosworth while discussing their engagement during an April episode of his “Life is Short” podcast, revealing that the proposal just “spilled out.”