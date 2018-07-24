That’s what friends are for! Justin Theroux opened up about his budding friendship with Queer Eye stars Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Antoni Porowski during a Jimmy Kimmel Live interview.

When asked about his new group of friends, the 46-year-old Leftovers actor couldn’t help but elaborate on their newfound connection. “They’ve kind of included me in their little wolf-pack,” he told Kimmel on Monday, July 23, before revealing a strange thing he taught them through art.

“It became clear that at least Tanny and Jonathan did not know what a vagina looked like — they had never seen a vagina besides what you’d see in textbooks — I thought that was kind of a teachable moment,” Theroux explained of a night the guys all hung out together.

“I got very excited,” he continued. “I went upstairs and I got art supplies and I said, ‘We’re going to all draw vaginas,’ because I was dying to know what in their brain that looked like.”

He added that “we can all draw a penis,” before noting that he told them “I don’t want to see what you’re drawing, I just want to know from an anatomical aspect what you think it looks like.”

Through a bout of laughter, Kimmel then held up a blurred out photo of Van Ness, 31, posing with his picture.

As for how their friendship began, Theroux told the 50-year-old talk show host that he “was a big fan of the first season,” and slid into Van Ness’ Instagram direct messages while making a quiche on Easter.

