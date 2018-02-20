Mangia! Justin Theroux enjoyed a quiet night out before announcing his split with Jennifer Aniston, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The Leftovers alum, 46, stepped out for a private dinner with friends in New York City on February 1. “He seemed happy and in a chill mood,” the source tells Us, noting that Theroux drank wine during the meal.

“Justin said he would be in New York for some time, and not returning to L.A. very soon,” the insider says. “He didn’t bring up Jen at all. He mostly stuck to his guy friends but was nice and friendly to everyone.”

Theroux kept it casual in a black Gucci T-shirt, dark jeans, tan suede shoes and a Supreme hat, according to a photo shared on Instagram by his longtime friend Carlos Quirarte on Monday, February 19. “Dinner is served! #bestmealever #believethehype,” wrote the co-owner of the NYC café The Smile.

Two weeks later, news broke that the Mulholland Drive actor and the Friends alum, 49, had separated at the end of last year after two years of marriage. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the former couple said in a joint statement to Us on Thursday, February 15, adding that they “are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Us later exclusively revealed that Theroux had reservations before walking down the aisle with Aniston in 2015. “Justin was absolutely head over heels in love with Jen — and probably always will be — but marriage was never important to him,” a source told Us. “Marriage was always just a piece of paper to Justin, and he didn’t need it. … [But] he didn’t want to lose her, so they got married.”

