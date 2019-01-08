He had to “Say Something”! After Jessica Biel posted a sexy shot to Instagram, husband Justin Timberlake made his adoration known with a flirty comment.

In the photo, posted on Monday, January 7, the 33-year-old actress reclines on a medicine ball, dressed in blush yoga pants and a matching crop top.

Almost immediately, Timberlake, 37, wrote in the comments, “Happy New Year to ME. 🔥”

The Man of the Woods singer also discussed his attraction to Biel in his book, Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me. “I’ve watched my wife change,” he wrote. “I’ve watched her body change. It’s a temple. It should be worshiped. It should be marveled at. I’m fascinated by her. She’s everything, man. She just constantly surprises me with who she is, and who she’s becoming, and I really hope I do the same for her. I’m excited to see what she’s going to do next. I wake up and roll over and look at her, and I’m inspired.”

Three months ago, it was the Sinner star’s turn to post a racy Instagram comment, after Timberlake posted a photo of himself working on the book.

“My wordsmith at work,” Biel wrote in a comment. “Always in awe of your big … brain.”

Timberlake and Biel have been married since 2012. They share one child, 3-year-old son Silas. “Justin and Jessica are really in love, and their marriage is so strong right now,” an insider exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in July. “Even with Silas, they still make their relationship with each other a major priority and have fun with each other.”

