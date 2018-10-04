Students at LeBron James’ I PROMISE school couldn’t stop the feeling when Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel stopped by for a surprise visit.

The “Say Something” crooner, 37, and the Sinner star, 36, spent time with the students in Akron, Ohio, on Wednesday, October 3, one day after his performance in Cleveland. The public elementary school shared sweet Instagram photos of the A-list couple mingling with faculty and the youngsters during their stay.

“When @justintimberlake & @jessicabiel show up to @kingjames’ I PROMISE school to surprise his kids…we show them ALL the moves!” the school’s account wrote. “#WeAreFamily #IPROMISE.”

James, 33, also expressed his gratitude for the “Suit & Tie” singer and the 7th Heaven alum, tweeting that his kids were “ecstatic” about their visit.

The NBA star also took to Instagram to expand on his thoughts. “I SINCERELY Thank and Appreciate my brother @justintimberlake and his beautiful wife @jessicabiel on visiting my kids @ipromiseschool!!!” he wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “I bet they were so ecstatic to see you guys!! Well I bet the teachers and faculty was too! Ha! Looked like a great time. Means a lot to me for you guys to take time out of ya’ll busy schedule and I know it meant a lot to my ids too! THANK YOU GUYS AGAIN SO MUCH!!!!” #JustKidsFromAkron #WeAreFamily.”

The basketball pro opened the I PROMISE school, supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation, back in July. The institution is committed to proving “hands-on, problem-based learning focus with LJFF’s ‘We Are Family’ philosophy to create a complete wraparound for its students and their families,” according to their website.

