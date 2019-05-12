Justin Timberlake has been Man of the Woods on tour for the past few months, but on Saturday, May 11, he was man of the hour as he received an honorary doctoral degree from the Berklee College of Music.

“No Dream is too big!!! Keep chasing!!! Trust me… I’m a DOCTOR!!” the “Cry Me a River” crooner, 38, captioned an Instagram photo of himself in full cap and gown while clutching a diploma. “But, for real … THANK YOU to @berkleecollege for this incredible honor—I’m very humbled and grateful.”

Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, couldn’t help but gush over her husband in the comments section. “Literally every hat looks good on you, but this is my favorite one,” the 7th Heaven alum, 37, wrote.

Many other celebrities also got in on the fun, sharing hilarious messages with the newly minted Dr. Timberlake.

“Congrats my friend. So technically, you can now examine a new ‘rash’ I’ve developed,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote.

Added Brandi Carlile: “What a worthy dream- great job man.”

Reese Witherspoon, Josh Brolin, Lily Collins and more stars also took to the comments section to share their congrats with the former boybander.

Timberlake later celebrated the milestone event well into the night, posing with a bottle of wine on the steps of a private plane hours later. “Ok, now time to celebrate …” he wrote.

The Friends With Benefits star also gave followers an inside look into the ceremony at Berklee, posting a series of Instagram Stories from the event. “This is so surreal,” Timberlake gushed in one video.

In other pics and clips, Missy Elliot — who was also honored at the graduation — and Timberlake could be seen laughing and smiling together. “I don’t do surgeries, but I could probably work out some prescriptions,” Timberlake joked in his speech.

Timberlake recently wrapped his Man of the Woods tour in April, with Biel and their 4-year-old son, Silas, by his side. Later that month, the proud wife, along with their little boy, cheered the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer on at the PGA Tour Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf event at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!