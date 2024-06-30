Justin Timberlake seemingly poked fun at his recent DWI arrest during the Boston stop on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

“So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and … no I’m just kidding,” Timberlake, 43, said on Saturday, June 29, according to social media videos. The joke appeared to nod to his June 18 arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York.

The crowd at Boston’s TD Garden seemingly enjoyed the one-liner, cheering and screaming as Timberlake reasserted: “I’m kidding.”

Timberlake was arrested on DWI-related charges in the Hamptons earlier this month and was charged with driving while intoxicated. The Sag Harbor Police Department issued a statement regarding Timberlake’s arrest shortly after news broke.

“On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel. A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

According to court documents obtained by CNN, Timberlake encountered police at the traffic stop and he allegedly told them he “had one martini and followed [his] friends home.” Per the outlet, the singer’s eyes looked “bloodshot and glassy” and there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.”

An unnamed bartender at New York’s American Hotel, where Timberlake was before the arrest, confirmed that the “Selfish” singer “had one drink” at the establishment. A second staffer added, “If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here.”

Timberlake has been on tour in support of his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, since April and has future stops in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky before setting off on the international leg on July 26.

Timberlake broke his silence on his DWI arrest during his concert at Chicago’s United Centre on June 21.

“It’s been a tough week,” he said, an eyewitness confirmed to Us Weekly. “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”

Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, has been “extremely upset” following his arrest, an insider told Us.

“She was shocked to hear the news and had no idea as she was working,” the source claimed earlier this month. “She was really worried about him.”

Still, Biel, 42, supported her husband at his Wednesday, June 26, show at Madison Square Garden and even goofed off with him backstage as they enjoyed a candy taste test.

“She always gives Justin the benefit of the doubt,” the insider told Us.

Biel and Timberlake share two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).