#RelationshipGoals. After 11 years together, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are tighter than ever.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer, 37, shared a photo of himself on Saturday, April 7, fixing a beige beanie while wearing a red and black plaid shirt as his wife hugged him from behind. He captioned it, “She’s got my back.” And just to make it clear who the lucky woman in the photo was, as Biel’s face is not shown, Timberlake tagged her in the post.

She’s got my back. A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Apr 7, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

Timberlake and the 7th Heaven alum — who married in 2012 after five years of dating — are not shy about PDAs. At Timberlake’s listening party for his latest album, Man of the Woods, in January, the couple slow-danced with their heads close together while kissing.

An insider close to the Sinner actress, 36, told Us Weekly, ”Jessica and Justin are true best friends and that’s why they work so well. They love spending time together. They don’t have to be doing much, but they are still laughing and having a good time.”

The happy couple are the proud parents of 2-year-old Silas. “They are obsessed with him,” another source told Us of the pair. “They think being parents is the best thing ever.”

The family of three most recently embarked on Timberlake’s North American tour. The “Sexy Back” singer shared an adorable photo of the couple holding hands with their son in an airport on March 13. A day later, Biel reveled in her husband’s performance in Toronto, where the triple threat sang “Morning Light” as she sang along. At one point, Timberlake gazed lovingly into his wife’s eyes while singing the hit song.

