Kacey Musgraves Recalls Backlash From Giving Prince Harry a High-Five





Live and learn! Kacey Musgraves rehashed the criticism she received after breaking from royal protocol by giving Prince Harry a high-five in 2015.

“Apparently afterwards, the guy that works at the label was like, ‘No, no, no.’ He was like, ‘I can’t believe you gave him a high-five. That’s just unbelievable,’” the Grammy winner, 31, told Access Hollywood in an interview published on Wednesday, November 20. “He’s like, ‘No, there’s a way to address the royal family, and a high-five, going up top is not the way.’”

However, Musgraves brushed off the faux pas. “I was like, ‘I didn’t know. He went in for it, so whatever,’” she quipped.

The country singer met Harry, 35, at the 2015 Royal Variety Hour at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Musgraves later found out that she was the first person to ever high-five a member of the royal family in public. “Surely someone else out there is going for a high-five!” she joked during a March 2018 interview with BBC.

Queen Elizabeth II and her loved ones are known for their strict set of rules. For instance, Harper’s Bazaar previously reported that the monarch, 93, banned her relatives from saying “toilet,” “couch” and “perfume.” Harry, Duchess Meghan and the rest of the brood are supposed to use “lavatory,” “sofa” and “scent” instead. The queen additionally banned garlic, wedges and nicknames.

Harry has become a royal rule-breaker in his own right since his relationship with Meghan, 38, began. The couple, who wed in May 2018, most recently opted to skip Christmas with his family in favor of a private celebration with 6-month-old son Archie.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria [Ragland],” Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement earlier this month. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the queen is “disappointed” by the duke and duchess’ holiday plans.