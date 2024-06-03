Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark Spotted at a Wedding Together

Former Bachelor franchise stars, and rumored couple, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark were all smiles at a recent wedding.

In video footage shared via the Instagram account BachelorNation.Scoop, the pair were spotted standing together on the edge of the dance floor. Bristowe, 38, donned a floor-length black strapless gown styled with a statement gold necklace. She held a wine glass as she watched the dance floor. Clark, 40, stood behind Bristowe and wore a traditional suit with a black tie.

Neither Bristowe nor Clark shared details about the nuptials on their personal social media pages. However, Bristowe did include one photo from the outing in a recent photo dump.

“Happy Sunday and Go Oilers,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 2, alongside a slideshow of pictures including a shot of her outside the wedding venue in the same black dress.

While Bristowe and Clark haven’t publicly revealed their relationship status, they have been spotted together on multiple occasions this year. Last month, Bristowe attended Clark’s Release Foundation Gala to support his nonprofit, which helps those struggling with substance abuse. At the event, the duo were seen singing “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys and busting a move on the dance floor.

The twosome were first linked in January after video footage circulated of them ringing in the new year together at Bristowe’s New Year’s Eve party in Nashville.

After the clip surfaced, rumors swirled that Bristowe called off her engagement with ex Jason Tartick so she could pursue Clark. Bristowe and Tartick split in August 2023 after four years of dating. Clark was previously engaged to former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams whom he split from in November 2021.

Bristowe shut down the cheating allegations made by Bachelor fans in a comment on a fan page’s Instagram post.

“Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor,” she commented. “Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs’ lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!”

Clark’s good friend, Blake Moynes, who appeared on Adams’ season of The Bachelorette with Clark, shared some insight into why Clark has been coy about his relationship status with Bristowe.

“Do I know they are hanging out and have [been]? Yes, but he does not give me the guts because when I have asked, he makes it awkward,” Moynes, 33, shared during a March appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “He just doesn’t want to feed and play into that. He’s all business.”