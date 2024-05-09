Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark put on their dancing shoes at his Release Foundation Gala.

In video footage shared via BachelorNation.Scoop’s Instagram account after the event, Bristowe, 38, and Clark, 40, stood next to each other as they belted out the lyrics to “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys. After the performer titled the microphone down, Clark finished the lyric while making a face at his singing abilities. Bristowe reached out and touched his arm while the crowd erupted in applause.

In another clip shared via social media, Bristowe was seen bending down to capture a pic of Clark alongside some of his pals as they moved to the music on the dance floor.

Bristowe and Clark sparked romance rumors months prior when video footage circulated of the twosome ringing in the new year together. They have also been spotted in New York City, per a video shared via social media, which showed the twosome holding hands and cozying up together while dancing at a bar.

When fellow Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes was asked about Clark and Bristowe’s relationship status, he tried to remain tight-lipped but did offer some insight.

“Do I know they are hanging out and have [been]? Yes, but he does not give me the guts because when I have asked, he makes it awkward,” Moynes, 33, shared during a March appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “He just doesn’t want to feed and play into that. He’s all business.”

Moynes explained that Clark, whom he called “nonchalant,” is “protecting” his private life. Moynes added, “He makes it awkward to talk about, so we just don’t really talk about it.”

Moynes and Clark joined Bachelor Nation during Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. After Crawley got engaged to Dale Moss less than two weeks into filming, Tayshia Adams jumped in to find The One. Adams, 33, and Clark ultimately got engaged during the season finale in December 2020, but less than one year later, Us Weekly confirmed their separation.

Bristowe, for her part, was engaged to Jason Tartick until their split in August 2023. Since being linked to Clark, rumors have flown around about the timeline of their relationship — which Bristowe subsequently shut down.

“Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts,” Bristowe wrote via Instagram in January, seemingly addressing the accusations. “The bullying is next level. … Your HATE should actually come with consequences. … I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.”