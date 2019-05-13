The tale of two men? Kaitlyn Bristowe implied that her former fiancé, Shawn Booth, didn’t celebrate her success quite like her current boyfriend, Jason Tartick.

“[Shawn] left me. … He didn’t know why he couldn’t love me,” Kaitlyn, 33, revealed on the Sunday, May 12, episode of LadyGang.

After cohost Jac Vanek said that Shawn, 31, was “f–king intimidated” by her, the former Bachelorette added, “I think the show was too hard for someone to get over. I don’t know, that’s what I’m going off of.”

Kaitlyn and Shawn announced their split in November 2018, three years after he popped the question during the season 11 finale of The Bachelorette. The Canada native confirmed in January that she started seeing Jason, who appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018.

Last month, Kaitlyn and Jason, 30, revealed on her “Off the Vine” podcast that they already exchanged “I love yous.” On Sunday’s episode of LadyGang, Jason gushed about his future with Kaitlyn via a FaceTime appearance.

“That’s a very easy answer for me. I have never in my life been as happy as I am with Kaitlyn and there’s no looking back right now,” he told his girlfriend — and cohosts Jac, Becca Tobin and Keltie Knight.

When asked by Keltie if Jason is “intimidated” by “how strong and powerful” Kaitlyn is “as a lady”, the banker replied that that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Intimidated would be the polar opposite,” Jason said. “I am turned on by how strong she is as a lady.”

Shawn, for his part, got emotional about the called off engagement on the January 27 episode of Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous: In Depth” podcast.

“It just feels like everything is completely gone — like, Kaitlyn and Shawn gone, everything we’ve had, everything we’ve been through,” the personal trainer said at the time. “You know, we were this team and we got through a lot of stuff together, but then just, like, in an instant it’s all gone.”

While Kaitlyn and Jason don’t have an official timeline for a proposal, the podcast host joked about selling her engagement ring from the ABC series to fund a new one.

“The hottest thing [Jason] ever did was when we were — I was like, ‘Should I sell the ring and put it towards our own?’” Kaitlyn said on Sunday. “And he goes, ‘I could do better than Neil Diamond.’ … He didn’t even know Neil Lane’s name!”

